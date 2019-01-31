Cielo Extends RPO Leadership Position in 2018 While Growing Total Talent Acquisition and High-Volume Hiring Business

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today reflects on 2018, a year in which the company maintained its RPO-industry-best quality of service and customer experience while driving market success exceeding any year in its history. In addition, Cielo continued to make investments in clients, people and culture, and innovation that strengthen the organization for future success.

"We went into 2018 planning to invest in new technologies and ways of doing business while continuing to deliver the same high standard of service our clients deserve and expect," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "I'm thrilled that we were able to drive adoption of transformational strategies like Total Talent Acquisition and our High Volume RPO solution, as well as bring new tools to market to address Diversity and Inclusion. To accomplish all this while extending and growing our client partnerships is a testament to the commitment and expertise of our team members around the world."

In 2018, Cielo further expanded its global capabilities by increasing its hiring across key regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. Cielo also gained 32 new clients and renewed 27. Many of those new clients were for two key products that Cielo believes represent the future of the industry: Total Talent Acquisition, which provides organizations a way to recruit and manage all their talent, whether it's full-time, part-time, gig worker, or consultant; and High Volume RPO, which reimagines hourly hiring by combining artificial intelligence, mobile technology, and automation that lets candidates apply for a job and schedule an interview with a hiring manager from their smartphones in less than five minutes.

Diversity and Inclusion was a major area of emphasis as well, with Cielo investing in external partnerships and internal programs to meet the needs of clients who have cited D&I as a top priority. Cielo partnered with TalVista, a company whose software aims to reduce unconscious bias in the hiring process by using more inclusive language in job descriptions and redacting certain identifying information from resumes - giving organizations access to a wider, more diverse talent pool. Internally, Cielo launched a D&I certification program available to all its employees, supplying training on topics such as unconscious bias and veteran retention. By the end of 2018, 35% of Cielo's employees had completed the certification program. Sue Marks also became the first RPO leader to join CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, a group of more than 550 CEOs who leverage their individual and collective voices to advance D&I in the workplace.

"Our people make all this success possible, and I believe we have the best in the business," Marks added. "I'm especially proud of the more than 7,000 hours of training our employees completed in 2018 and more than 200 promotions earned across the globe."

Amid all this growth, Cielo delivered its standard high quality of service that earned it several awards in 2018:

Fifth-consecutive #1 ranking as top healthcare RPO in HRO Today's annual Baker's Dozen list, Leader on Everest Group's 2018 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK Matrix report (sixth consecutive year)

Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO

Recruitment Team of the Year by the HRO Today Services and Technology Association, for our partnership with O2 in Europe

Innovation in HR Technology by the HRO Today Services and Technology Association, for High Volume RPO solution in North America

CandE Awards for six Cielo clients

Best RPO Partner at the Asia Recruitment Awards, Singapore

At the end of 2018, Cielo announced a majority equity investment from Permira, a global private equity fund that will invest in the company to support the next phase of its strategic growth - providing innovative services and technology that help organizations around the world find, attract, and hire the best talent.

As 2019 begins, Cielo will focus on four key areas: expanding its footprint in key markets to support its global and multinational clients; continue to support innovation in the tools and technologies it uses to provide superior candidate and client experiences; accelerate the adoption of Total Talent Acquisition, High Volume RPO, and Talent Consulting; and invest in its People and Culture.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 177 clients across 95 countries in 39 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its #1 position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, PEAK Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

Contacts:

For Cielo:

Matt Quandt

(262) 439-1673

matt.quandt@cielotalent.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/336468/Cielo_Logo.jpg