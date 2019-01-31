PV demand grew 68% year-on-year from the level seen in 2017 as Germany's cumulative installed solar generation capacity reached 45.92 GW.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetagentur - has reported 2,960 MW of newly installed PV capacity was added in Germany last year, with 376.5 MW added in December alone. That means the German solar market grew 68% year on year, with all major market segments seeing big rises in new installations as the nation his its government-set 2.5 GW annual growth target for the first time since 2013. The statistics for last month ...

