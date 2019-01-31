Why I Remain Bullish on Apple Inc.Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a stock that people love to hate.As one of the biggest companies in the world, Apple has expanded its business into so many different segments that it's easy to find imperfections. It doesn't help the case that AAPL stock plunged big time during the last market sell-off. Since October 2018, shares of this Cupertino, California-based tech giant are down more than 25%.So, when Apple reported earnings earlier this week, it was natural for bears to rush to find fault with it.And there were quite a few things to criticize. In the quarter ended December 29, 2018, the company generated $84.3.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...