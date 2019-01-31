Pöyry Oyj: ÅF AB (publ) extends the offer period of its tender offer for all shares in Pöyry PLC until February 15, 2019

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release January 31, 2019 at 16:00 (EET)

ÅF AB (publ) extends the offer period of its tender offer for all shares in Pöyry PLC until February 15, 2019

ÅF AB (publ) ("ÅF") commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") (the "Tender Offer") on December 20, 2018. The offer period of the Tender Offer was initially scheduled to expire on January 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Finnish time).

ÅF has today published the following information in a stock exchange release:

The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to certain conditions to be fulfilled or waived by ÅF on or by the date of ÅF's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer, including, among others, all necessary regulatory approvals having been received by ÅF. According to ÅF, ÅF has already received clearance for the completion of the Tender Offer from the Austrian Federal Competition Authority, the Norwegian Competition Authority and the Swedish Competition Authority but the statutory waiting period for clearance from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation has not yet expired and this clearance is therefore still pending.

As all the conditions to the completion of the Tender Offer have not yet been fulfilled or waived by ÅF, ÅF has today, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, decided to extend the offer period to expire on February 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Finnish time). As a result, ÅF will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or about February 18, 2019 and the final result of the Tender Offer on or about February 20, 2019.

ÅF's release referred to above has been attached in its entirety to this stock exchange release.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Attachment: ÅF's Stock Exchange Release January 31, 2019

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

ÅF Stock Exchange Release 31 January 2019 (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2233059/878311.PDF)



