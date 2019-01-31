Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Deer Horn Capital's (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) President and CEO, Tyrone Docherty, is Interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Deer Horn" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_hryfwhqn/David-Morgan-interview-with-Tyrone-Docherty-of-Deer-Horn-Metals-CSEDHC

Deer Horn's flagship property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

Deer Horn has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43-101 tellurium resource. The PEA, which outlined a small mine operation to extract the gold, silver and tellurium over a nine-year mine life, was calculated from only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system that remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "Our intent with the Deer Horn property is to generate a small footprint, but a big impression. We are working under a strategy of putting the mine into production initially on a small scale, engaging and working closely with local First Nations. Considering the PEA's forecast post-tax IRR of 42% and rapid payback of 1.6 years, we believe we can use project-generated cash and intelligence to explore and scale up the operation slowly and responsibly. Our plans for 2019 are to complete the recommended Phase 1 work to advance the Deer Horn property to pre-feasibility. This would include additional mapping and exploration drilling. Due to Deer Horn's 'first mover' status for tellurium exploration, we've been contacted by companies with other tellurium properties in North America, as well as by tellurium end users. We are looking seriously at other acquisitions to expand our tellurium portfolio."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42568