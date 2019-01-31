Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Graham as a Director of the Company.

Ian is a mining professional with over 28 years of experience in the technical characterization and financing of mineral deposit exploration and development. Ian's 20 years with the major mining companies Anglo American and Rio Tinto has been followed by experience in founding and financing public companies in the minerals sector. In his roles with both the major and junior companies, Ian has been involved with exploration for mineral deposits, from targeting through discovery and the delineation to feasibility of projects. He has experience with the modeling of project economics (DCF) and the structuring of project and company financing. Ian's project roles have taken him to southern Africa, Canada, the US, India, Russia and Latin America; as Chief Geologist with the Project Generation Group at Rio Tinto his focus was of a global nature. Ian's corporate roles have involved establishing Canadian companies with projects active in Canada, the US, Colombia and Peru: these companies have completed financing in the Americas, Europe and China. Ian's mine and advanced projects include the Diavik Diamond Mine (Northwest Territories, Canada), Resolution Copper (Arizona, USA), Eagle Nickel Mine (Michigan, USA), Lakeview Nickel (Minnesota, USA), Bunder Diamonds (India) and the Milestone Potash Project in SK, Canada. Ian was one of the founding directors of Ultra Power Systems, a vanadium redox battery company based in Australia.

Whilst involved with the Milestone Project, owned by Western Potash Corp., Ian and David Thornley-Hall, President and Director of the Company, worked closely on negotiations with financiers and major public and SOE mining companies to attract financing for resource, feasibility and project development work.

Ian graduated from the University of Natal (now Kwa-Zulu Natal) in Durban, South Africa with a B.Sc. in Geology and Applied Geology (1984) and B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology (1985). He previously chaired the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at UBC.

Marshall Farris, CEO of the Company stated, "We feel extremely privileged to be able to add Ian to the board of directors of Spey Resources. We are very excited with the progress that Spey has been making, both in terms of adding directors with extensive industry experience but also with respect to the recent acquisition of the Uravan Vanadium-Uranium Project located in the La Sal area, San Juan County, Utah, USA."

To accommodate Ian's addition to the Board, the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Dusan Berka from his position as a Director. Mr. Berka will continue as a consultant to the Company. Marshall Farris stated "We are extremely grateful to Dusan for his contributions to the Board and are very pleased to have him remain involved with the Company as a Consultant".

