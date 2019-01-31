Performance Motion Devices Launches Ultra-Compact Integrated Circuits for Torque Control with Increased Performance and Safety

Newest Addition to Juno IC Family Provides Noise, Vibration and Heat Reduction Plus Advanced Current Control and Safety Features Specifically for 3-Phase Brushless DC and DC Brush Motors

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SLA2019 -- Performance Motion Devices, Inc., a provider of innovative, high-performance integrated circuits (ICs), boards and drive-based motion control solutions to OEMs around the globe, announced today the new Juno Torque Control IC in an ultra-small 56-pin or small 64-pin package. The new Juno Torque Control IC is the latest addition to the Juno Velocity and Torque Control IC family, the industry's first family of compact ICs with full four quadrant motion control, direct input quadrature encoder, profile generation and advanced current control. Juno ICs are targeted for designs with limited space that need to control noise, vibration and power consumption. Juno ICs are easy to deploy with embedded motion commands and on-board intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813061/PMD_Corp_juno_Torque_IC.jpg

Juno Torque Control IC packages have the highest PWM frequencies ever offered by Performance Motion Devices going up to 120khz. Juno Torque ICs include a unique combination of four quadrant motion control, direct quadrature encoder input, multi-phase waveform generation, and advanced current control for both Brushless DC and DC Brush motors. In addition, Juno Torque ICs provide OEMs with numerous safety features including over- and under-voltage sense, over-current detection, over-temperature, and i2 t current foldback. Juno Torque ICs also employ NVRAM to hold motor parameters and motion trace information that can be used to track and optimize system performance.

"Juno Torque Control ICs will enable engineers and designers to gain accurate, reliable, quiet motor control that will fit anywhere in their system," said Chuck Lewin, CEO of Performance Motion Devices. "Juno is the worry-free, ultra-compact, intelligent IC for Brushless DC and DC Bush motor torque control."

The Juno IC family is ideal for a wide range of applications including lab automation, flow rate control, precision liquid pumping, XYZ tables, pick and place packaging machines, and many other robotic, medical, scientific, and industrial applications that need to minimize noise, vibration and power consumption or have limited space.

To learn more visit www.pmdcorp.com/JunoIC