Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in tank and container solutions with more than 40 locations in 25 countries, announced today that it has appointed Kevin Friar as president.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005010/en/

Hoover Ferguson President Kevin Friar (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to Hoover Ferguson at such an exciting time for the company," said Donald Young, chairman and CEO, Hoover Ferguson. "We have achieved significant growth over the past ten years, and we have ambitious goals for the future. I am confident that Kevin's experience, skills and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our expansion and growth goals moving forward."

Friar will report directly to Donald Young and will be responsible for strategy, sales and operational leadership of the global Hoover Ferguson team. He will focus on expanding services and technology solutions, increasing operational efficiencies and growing market share.

"I couldn't be more pleased to join Hoover Ferguson and take up this new challenge," said Kevin Friar, president, Hoover Ferguson. "With a robust growth strategy in place, we are well positioned for the future, and I look forward to executing our vision, delivering for our customers and reaching our goals."

Friar brings a wealth of experience from a career in the energy industry spanning three decades, largely with Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company, where he served as executive vice president of oilfield chemicals. Most recently, Friar held the role of professor and senior lecturer in industrial distribution at Texas A&M University, from where he previously graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.

About Hoover Ferguson

Hoover Ferguson is an integrated provider of chemical tanks, cargo carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets. With a history dating back to 1911, Hoover Ferguson provides its customers with comprehensive liquid, cargo, waste and specialized container solutions as well as a range of complementary services and technology offerings including tank cleaning, refurbishment, recertification, transloading, asset tracking, liquid level monitoring, document management and logistics. For more information, visit our website at www.hooverferguson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005010/en/

Contacts:

Lana Belmokadem

Hoover Ferguson

Lana.belmokadem@hooverferguson.com

+1.832.295.6275