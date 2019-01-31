Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Fintech incubator and blockchain development company, APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) (the "Company" or "APPx"), is pleased to announce they are moving forward with their expansion plans into the United States. APPx has rented office space in South Carolina's Silicon Harbor for their technology business and other projects targeting the American market.

APPx is looking into new and exciting ways to introduce blockchain solutions into different industries. As well, the APPx team has been working on streamlining the processes of compliance and due diligence to augment their already robust Identity Data Intelligence obtained from over 200 global partners. Notably, they have developed a unique method for determining special financial due diligence ratings and are implementing proprietary media-scanning to enhance the due diligence process. The ultimate goal is to increase speed, accuracy, and security for their due diligence products used in highly regulated industries including financial services institutions, brokerages, insurance, vendor due diligence for public and private industry, and investigative law enforcement.

American Arbitration Association (AAA) arbitrator, Paul Platte, who was brought on board as a managing advisor for APPx, has relocated to SC and will be directing the US office. APPx (USA) is negotiating a joint venture with BlocLab8, a small business that has strategic hires who have experience with Federal, State and local government in acquisition, procurement, InfoSec, blockchain, and AI. APPx is actively negotiating partnerships with existing government subcontractors for current government projects.

For more information about APPx projects and developments, visit appxgroup.com.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings, Inc. is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, fintech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing, our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Contact:

APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO

RM@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

Jay Ruckenstein, President

jay@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although APPx believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. These factors include, among others, the risks associated with the failure to execute any of APPx's current or anticipated projects or transactions. Although management of APPx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information APPx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42581