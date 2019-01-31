sprite-preloader
31.01.2019
Invesco Markets III Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, January 31

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release
31 January 2019

INVESCO MARKETS III PLC(the "Company")

Publication of annual report and audited financial statements

A copy of the Company's annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Invesco ETFs +44 20 83384900


