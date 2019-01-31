Marijuanastox.com: A $4.2 Trillion Market Gets a Big Boost from Cannabis

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / The CBD industry is the cusp of a major boom.

All as the non-psychoactive chemical found in cannabis has been found to help with anxiety, sleep, pain management, and even assist in healing.

In fact, the healing qualities of CBD are just part of the reason the $4.2 trillion wellness industry is aggressively pursuing a line of CBD-based products.

"Hemp-derived CBD has been touted in several medical studies as having a myriad of health benefits ranging from treating psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema to minimizing seizures, stress, and insomnia," says Forbes.

Along the way, it's creating sizable sales opportunity for several companies, including The Yield Growth Corporation (CNSX: BOSS)(OTCQB: BOSQF), Green Growth Brands (CNSX: GGB)(OTC: GGBXF), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CNSX: HARV)(OTCQX: HTHHF), Medmen Enterprises Inc. (CNSX: MMEN)(OTC: MMNFF), and Origin House (CNSX: OH)(OTC: ORHOF).

The Yield Growth Corporation (BOSS)(BOSQF), for example, just announced that subsidiary, Urban Juve's wide range of skincare and personal grooming products are now available to purchase at 20 retail locations across Canada. The company will be supplying select skincare and wellness products to pharmacies, spas, salons, medical and cosmetic clinics, natural health stores and other retailers.

"Our goal is to become the most trusted skincare brand for our expertise around hemp root oil. While strategic relationships with major retailers are our goal, we are delighted to see grassroots, independents adopting our goods in these early days. Hand-in-hand with retailers, we look forward to reaching consumers in major centers and more remote communities first in Canada and soon throughout North America and beyond," says Urban Juve President Sandi Lesueur.

At the moment, The Yield Growth subsidiaries are developing and manufacturing a wide range of other personal care products containing hemp root oil and various cannabinoids. In addition, The Yield Growth is currently seeking to obtain necessary licenses to process cannabis and manufacture cannabis products in multiple jurisdictions where such products can be sold.

Green Growth Brands (GGB) (GGBXF) is a likely beneficiary, as well. The company, whose goal is to become North America's leading retailer of cannabis and CBD products, is preparing to market its CBD personal care products under its Seventh Sense Brand.

In addition, the company just made a hostile bid for Canadian cannabis company, Aphria Inc.

According to a recent Green Growth Brands, press release, "By acquiring Aphria, Green Growth represents a way for shareholders of Aphria to participate in the much larger U.S. market, with significantly greater long-term sales potential."

"The combination of the two companies will create an unparalleled North American player with operations on both sides of the border, combining Aphria's Canadian supply and wholesale agreements with Green Growth's vertically integrated operations including cultivation, manufacturing and retail. The combination also marries the talent of Aphria's veterans in the greenhouse industry and pharmaceutical operations with Green Growth's team of retail experts from well-known retailers including Designer Shoe Warehouse Inc. and L Brands Inc. (Victoria's Secret). Together the combined company will be the largest U.S. operator by market capitalization and the only North American cannabis operator."

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HARV)(HTHHF), which just began trading on the OTCQX, is involved in the cultivation, processing and possession, use, sale and/or distribution of cannabis specific to the medical cannabis space. Its goal is to become one of the largest cannabis players in the world.

"The world's biggest cannabis market is the U.S. and it is ripe with opportunities. We are focused on capitalizing on a host of opportunities in the states, driving value for our shareholders and are on pace to become the largest cannabis company in the world."

In addition, over the next two years, the company expects to cultivate another 720,000 sq. ft. of cannabis through indoor, outdoor and greenhouse ventures.

Medmen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN)(MMNFF) together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, possesses, uses, and distributes/retails cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace.

The company also operates 19 licensed facilities in California, New York and Nevada, and recently obtained a license to do business in Florida.

In addition, it landed "prime retail locations" in Florida, with leases in Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Key West.

Origin House (OH)(ORHOF) is one of the top distributors of cannabis products in California, distributing more than 130 brands to more than 70% of the cannabis dispensaries on the West Coast. It's also beginning to expand its own brand offerings, expecting to generate 50% of its revenue from branded products early this year.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534094/A-42-Trillion-Market-Gets-a-Big-Boost-from-Cannabis