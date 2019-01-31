Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces 4Q and FY2018 operating results 31-Jan-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro Group announces 4Q and FY2018 operating results January 31, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MICEX-RTS, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces operating results for the 4th quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, of the parent company and the subsidiaries of RusHydro Group reflected in consolidated financial statements. Key highlights: ? Record production output (incl. Boguchanskaya HPP) of 144,225 GWh (+2.8%) in 2018 on the back of higher inflows to reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade in the first half of the year and to reservoirs in Siberia in the second half of the year aided by production growth of RAO ES of East following increase in consumption by 3.7% in the Far Eastern Federal District as compared to 2017; ? Total installed electric capacity of RusHydro Group including Boguchanskaya HPP - 39,362.8 MW (+326 MW), heat capacity - 18,923.4 Gcal (+426.3 Gcal): ? Total electricity generation by power plants of RusHydro Group in 4Q 2018 amounted to 31,012 GWh (-4.2%); ? In 4Q 2018, total production by hydropower and pumped storage plants amounted to 21,865 GWh (-5.4%), total output by thermal power plants - 9,030 GWh (-1.3%) and production of alternative renewable energy facilities - 117 GWh (+2.7 %); ? In 2018, total production by hydropower and pumped storage plants amounted to 98,432 GWh (+2.6%), total output by thermal power plants - 31,752 GWh (+3.9%) and production by alternative renewable energy facilities - 431 GWh (-1.9%); ? In 4Q 2018, total water inflow to reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade, HPPs of Siberia, South of Russia and the Far East of Russia was close to normal or slightly above the norm; ? Total electricity generation by the Boguchanskaya hydropower plant in 4Q 2018 amounted to 3,324 GWh (+17.7%), 2018 amounted to 13,610 GWh (+2.4%)*; ? Total production of RAO ES East Subgroup's power plants in 2018 amounted to 34,464 GWh (+5.0%), heat output by thermal power plants - 29,650 thousand GCal (-0.9%); ? According to System Operator total electricity production and consumption in Russia in 2018 increased by 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively; ? In 2018, water inflow to reservoirs of the HPPs on the Volga-Kama cascade, in Siberia, in the Far East and in the south of Russia was at the normal level or slightly above it; ? Water inflow to reservoirs, in Siberia in 1Q 2019 is expected to be above the long-run average, to reservoirs of Volga-Kama cascade - close to or slightly above the long-run average and to other reservoirs - close to the long-run average. Installed electric capacity of RusHydro Group, MW Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Center of Russia HPPs /PSPPs 11,730.1 11,679.6 S. of Russia and N. Caucasus 2,946.0 2,944.7 Siberia 7,201.0 7,196.0 Total for price zones of Russia 21,877.0 21,820.3 HPPs of the Far East 5,257.0 5,113.9 RAO ES East 8,591.3 8,466.1 Geothermal PPs, RES 79.0 78.1 Total for non-price and isolated zones 13,927.3 13,658.1 of Russia HPPs in Armenia 561.4 561.4 TOTAL 36,365.8 36,039.8 incl. by HPPs, PSPPs** 27,695.5 27,495.6 incl. by TPPs and other 8,591.3 8,466.1 incl. by geothermal, RES 79.0 78.1 Boguchanskaya HPP 2,997.0 2,997.0 TOTAL (incl. Boguchanskaya HPP) 39,362.8 39,036.8 Installed heat capacity of RusHydro Group, Gcal Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 JSC DGK, incl. 13,245.4 12,813.4 Primorye power system 3,187.0 2,755.0 Khabarovsk power system 7,429.7 7,429.7 Amur power system 1,243.7 1,243.7 South-Yakutsk power district 1,385.0 1,385.0 Isolated energy systems 5,678.0 5,707.2 PJSC Yakutskenergo 1,613.2 1,619.2 SC Sakhaenergo 84.9 92.4 SC Teploenergoservice 762.3 754.1 PJSC Kamchatskenergo 1,201.4 1,219.9 SC KSEN 42.9 42.9 PJSC Magadanenergo 773.3 773.3 SC Chukotenergo 399.3 404.4 PJSC Sakhalinenergo 800.7 798.5 TOTAL 18,923.4 18,497.1 Electricity generation by the plants of RusHydro Group, GWh 4Q'18 4Q'17 chg, % 2018 2017 chg, % Center of Russia 8,854 10,780 -17.9% 44,682 46,982 -4.9% S. of Russia and 1,345 1,121 20.0% 7,447 6,826 9.1% N.Caucasus Siberia 7,305 6,728 8.6% 29,544 25,380 16.4% Total for the price 17,504 18,629 -6.0% 81,674 79,188 3.1% zones Far East (HPP, 3,549 3,782 -6.2% 14,067 14,484 -2.9% geothermal)*** RAO ES East 9,915 9,942 -0.3% 34,464 32,824 5.0% Subgroup Armenia 44 31 42.4% 412 466 -11.5% TOTAL 31,012 32,384 -4.2% 130,615 126,961 2.9% incl. by HPPs, 21,865 23,118 -5.4% 98,432 95,971 2.6% PSPPs** incl. by TPPs 9,030 9,152 -1.3% 31,752 30,552 3.9% Incl. by alt. 117 113 2.7% 431 439 -1.9% renewables (geothermal, solar, wind) Boguchanskaya HPP1 3,324 2,824 17.7% 13,610 13,287 2.4% The underlying factors of the production change in 2018 were: ? total water inflow to the majority of reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade was higher than normal; ? total water inflow to hydropower plants of Siberia was at the normal level or slightly above it, to HPPs in the South of Russia - at the normal level; ? growth of electricity generation by thermal power plants in the Far East by 5.0% (to 34,464 GWh) following a decrease in production by HPPs operating in United Power System of the East as compared to 2017 as well as increase in consumption in the region by 3.7%. Center of Russia In the first quarter of 2018, water inflow to most of the reservoirs on Volga and Kama was 1.2-2.5x higher than normal. Total water inflow to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade reached 38.7 km3 (normal level - 21.3 km3). Flooding inflows to most of the reservoirs on the Volga-Kama cascade in the second quarter was close to the long-run average. Total inflow to reservoirs on Volga and Kama in the second quarter was close to normal level, at 153 km3 against the long-run average of 161 km3. In the third quarter of the year, total water inflow to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade was 37.2 km3 (normal level - 37.0 km3). In the fourth quarter, water inflow to the majority of the reservoirs on the Volga-Kama cascade was 70-110% that of the normal level. Water inflow to Uglichskoye reservoir was 55% below the normal level, to Kuybishevskoye and Kamskoye reservoirs - 30-35% above the normal level. Total water inflow to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade was 38.5 km3 (normal level - 36.6 km3). Total production by the hydropower plants of Volga-Kama cascade, operated by RusHydro group, and Zagorskaya pumped storage in the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 17.9% against the same figure of 2017 to 8,854 GWh (record production as a result of high water inflows in 4Q 2017), in 2018 - decreased by 4.9% to 44,682 GWh. South of Russia and North Caucasus Hydropower plants of the North Caucasus were operating under hydrological conditions close to the long-run average in the first half of 2018. The third quarter of the year saw production increase by the power plants of the Dagestan branch on the back of increased rainfall and higher than expected water inflows. The electricity generation by the hydropower plants of the South of Russia and North Caucasus in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 20.0% compared to the corresponding period last year to 1,345 GWh, in 2018 electricity generation increased by 9.1% to 7,447 GWh. Siberia Water inflow to the reservoirs in Siberia in the first quarter of 2018 was higher than normal level: inflow to Sayano-Shushenskoe reservoir and Novosibirskaya HPP was higher by 20% and 15%, respectively. In the second quarter of the year, the inflows to Siberian rivers was predominantly close to the long-run average with the exception of Novosibirskoye reservoir, where water inflow was 10% above the long-run average. Water inflows to the reservoirs on the Yenisei and Angara rivers were for the most part close to the normal level in the third quarter. Nonetheless, in August, water inflow to Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir was 8% higher than normal. As a result, the plant has produced 3,490 GWh, an all-time high

