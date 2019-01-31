The AMA Alliance Presents 'The Opioid Epidemic: Empowering Community Action,' A Collaboration With ITN Productions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / Opioid misuse has claimed far too many lives in the United States. Recognizing this national health epidemic, the American Medical Association Alliance (AMAA), in collaboration with the American Medical Association (AMA), is deeply focused on educating physician families and our communities about how to help end the epidemic. To that end, the AMAA and ITN Productions have produced a news-style series of videos designed to raise awareness about effective practices employed by individuals and communities to alleviate the epidemic.

'The Opioid Epidemic: Empowering Community Action' highlights the commitment of government agencies, nonprofits, universities, corporations and the AMA Alliance community to find solutions to address the epidemic. These include enhancing comprehensive treatment and support for substance use disorders, training to tackle the epidemic and public education to end the stigma and misperceptions associated with substance use disorders. Watch the video series https://amaalliance.org/the-opioid-epidemic/

Drawing upon ITN's 60 years of expertise in storytelling, 'The Opioid Epidemic: Empowering Community Action' features interviews, news items and editorial profiles of leaders and key organizations, spotlighting research about effective methods to combat the opioid epidemic. It also highlights the work being done every day in communities across the United States to assist those with substance use disorders. The series includes several reports:

A report from the AMA Alliance Annual Meeting about the group's national initiative to educate physician families and communities about how they can help to combat the epidemic

A feature on the role of emergency nurses as first-line responders to help alleviate the opioid epidemic at the ground level and in local communities, led by the Emergency Nurses Association

A visit to the Texas A&M Health Science Center, which is implementing programs to reduce stigma and opioid misuse, as well as training student ambassadors who are future medical professionals, to properly administer opioid overdose reversal medications

An exclusive interview with Dr. Patrice Harris, AMA President-elect and Chair of the AMA's Opioid Task Force, about task force recommendations and the involvement of local communities to find solutions for the nationwide opioid epidemic

For more information or to watch the video series, visit www.amaalliance.org .

ABOUT THE AMA ALLIANCE

In 1922, the AMA Alliance was established to support physician families and provide grassroots advocacy for the AMA's health and wellness initiatives, a strong relationship which continues today. As the nation's largest organization representing physician families, the AMA Alliance's mission is to build healthier communities by connecting physician families and collaborating to educate and advocate. For more information visit: www.amaalliance.org .

ABOUT ITN PRODUCTIONS

Internationally known news producer ITN is the UK's leading producer of independent broadcast news. Industry News, a division of ITN, creates unique, issue specific news-style programming for non-profit organizations to develop constructive, accurate and positive storytelling about important issues, sectors and professions. For more information visit: www.itnproductions.com .

