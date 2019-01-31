Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - EJF Investments: EJF Investments (EJFI), launched in April 2017, seeks to earn attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in opportunities created by regulatory and structural changes affecting the financial services industry. While it can invest in a broad range of financial products in the US and Europe, it is mostly focused on US securitisation risk retention investments and specialist lending. The manager continues to see many opportunities in these core target areas and may expand into European assets in EU risk retention, specialist lending and capital solutions.ISIN: JE00BF0D1M25

