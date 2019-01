The plant, under development by Canadian Solar, has secured $80 million from Banco do Nordeste. The facility is scheduled to come online in mid-2020.Canadian Solar has secured financing of BRL295 million ($80 million) from Brazilian development lender Banco do Nordeste SA (BNB) for its 114 MW Salgueiro PV project in the state of Pernambuco, in northeastern Brazil. According to the Chinese-Canadian manufacturer, it is the company's second solar project in Brazil financed by Banco do Nordeste. A finance package of BRL366 million was granted in November for the 115 MW Pirapora II project. The Salgueiro ...

