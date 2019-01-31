Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Leaps Forward with Munzee 4.0 Launch

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced the availability of the new and improved version 4.0 of their flagship product Munzee for both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store throughout the world.

Unlike other location-based hunting and collecting games (such as Pokemon Go or Geocaching), Munzee treasures are both physical and virtual items placed in the real world. Players venture out using the Munzee app map to hunt for QR code stickers hidden in plain sight and search for virtual items only visible on the special map. Each player earns points ' capturing' munzees by tapping on a button on the app when the player is within the correct proximity to the game piece.

To date, Munzee players have made over 274 million munzee captures, and the Munzee app has been downloaded over 372,000 times. Munzee enjoys worldwide popularity with players located in North America, Australia, Germany, England, Finland, and more. The map continues to grow every day with more than 8 million munzees deployed worldwide.

'After many months of hard work by our development team and close communication with our devoted beta testers,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'We're ready to show off Munzee 4.0 to the rest of our Munzee fans and invite new players to download the app and start playing today.'

In addition to many specific improvements in the app that are listed below, the 4.0 version of Munzee was completely rebuilt from scratch on a technology platform that allows for a smoother experience for players in the future. For example, many improvements to the app will not require players to download a new version of the app. These code changes will be made automatically in an ' over-the-air' update process. Also, the underlying technology allows Freeze Tag to introduce exciting new features to the Munzee game in the future. These updates were not possible with the 3.0 version, which is why it will no longer be supported going forward.

The most significant changes players will appreciate in version 4.0 of Munzee include:

Improved map loading speed due to the way munzees are cached in the new version.

Introduction of easy visual identification of physical munzees as square icons and virtual munzees as round icons on the Munzee map.

Brand new interactive tutorial walk-through that demonstrates how to capture a munzee, earn points, and collect badges.

Better organized filter sections that make it much easier for Munzee players to sort through the munzee types they want to isolate on the Munzee map, including the ability to combine multiple premium filters.

Larger, more visible font used throughout to make reading information easier on the eyes.

Improved ' follow me' feature that keeps players centered on the map as they travel along.

Re-organized profile section that enables players to more easily manage their inventory, communicate with friends, check the status of their special munzees, and more.

A new in-app announcements system that delivers news directly to players such as special releases, info on new munzees, sales, and other breaking news relevant to the Munzee community.

Munzee players will rejoice at these and many more small improvements in the new 4.0 version of Munzee. Along with the app improvements, Freeze Tag indicated that a new referral reward system, customer loyalty program and more are coming soon.

'Munzee 4.0 is only the beginning,' said Rob Vardeman. ' We've got many exciting new features and enhancements coming in 2019. Stay tuned. And Munzee on!'

To learn more and experience the new version, existing Munzee players and new players are invited to download Munzee 4.0 on their Apple and Android mobile devices.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, trade shows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533937/Freeze-Tag-Leaps-Forward-with-Munzee-40-Launch