Dillon Gage Metals: IDS of Texas Expands Precious Metals Depository to Meet Demand

New depository site to accommodate increased storage demand for gold, silver

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / With the construction of a tailor-made facility in Dallas completed, International Depository Services of Texas - a privately-owned division of Dillon Gage Metals - expands its footprint to meet the increased demand for precious metals storage in the Lone Star state. Texas' first and largest precious metals depository operated by professionals with decades of precious metals, security and depository experience moves to the state-of-the-art facility in Dallas. IDS of Texas is IDS Group's third depository location serving institutional and individual investors nationally and abroad. It is the only depository in Texas that offers cold storage for cryptocurrency wallets.

"IDS of Texas opened November 2017 and with the demand we were seeing, we needed to expand quickly," said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals. "The new location is the largest depository in the state, and we have room to grow."

The new facility, featuring state-of-the-art custom construction and Class III vaults, is located minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. It features a UL-rated, multiredundant security system monitored in real time, 24/7, by off-site security specialists, as well as on-site armed police officers. All assets stored at IDS of Texas are insured with Lloyd's of London, the world's leading provider of specialized asset insurance. IDS of Texas adheres to stringent "dual control" policies, including daily activity and full monthly audits of all precious metals inventory stored at the facility.

IDS of Texas stores physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium products, rare and certified coins, as well as wallets containing cryptocurrency assets such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple. The depository is also a storage solution for physical metals held in self-directed IRAs and maintains the strictest of client confidentiality policies with multilevel security and data access.

IDS of Texas sets itself apart from the competition with its unparalleled customer service, fully allocated and segregated storage accounts, custom depository reporting solutions, inventory management and business logistics solutions. IDS Group depositories are the only precious metals storage facilities to provide online access and account management in real time, 24/7, via its proprietary VaultDirect platform. Through VaultDirect, clients can view inventory holdings and transaction history, request shipments and transfers, and much more. From individual, private investor and dealer accounts to institutional accounts such as master-sub relationships, IDS Group provides storage solutions tailored to the needs of the client.

"Investors need to know that the storage of physical precious metals and crypto assets must be handled by an experienced team with core competencies in precious metals logistics and with fully equipped secured facilities," said Alisa Moen, president of IDS Group. "IDS Group builds on Dillon Gage's four decades of experience in the care, custody, privacy and security of assets and data related to institutional and individual precious metals investors and crypto currency holdings. These are IDS Group's core competencies, and we are thrilled to bring it to the state of Texas."

International Depository Services Group - or IDS Group - also offers locations in New Castle, Delaware, and Ontario, Canada, and maintains several precious metals accreditations for its locations including being approved for the storage of all four precious metals by the COMEX/CME and the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S./ICE for its Delaware location. IDS of Canada and IDS of Delaware are also associate members of the London Bullion Market Association, meeting the most stringent security and compliance requirements, and are active members with the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and the International Precious Metals Institute. For more information, please visit www.IDSofTexas.com or call 888-322-6150.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES GROUP

International Depository Services Group (https://www.internationaldepository.com) with locations in Delaware (www.IDS-Delaware.com; 888-322-6150), Ontario, Canada (www.IDSofCanada.com; 855-362-2431), and Texas (www.IDSofTexas.com; 888-322-6150). All IDS locations offer secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services, including cryptocurrency cold storage.

ABOUT DILLON GAGE METALS

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, companies include:

• Dillon Gage Metals (www.DillonGage.com), one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. Additionally, the company provides advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses, allowing electronic trading and offering cloud-based solutions for the physical precious metals marketplace. 800-375-4653

• FizTrade Online Trading (www.FizTrade.com) offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653

• Dillon Gage Refining (www.dillongage.com/refining/why-dg), professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489.

Media Relations Contact:

Jeffrey Cheatham,

Senior Account Supervisor

TrizCom PR

(972) 247-1369

JeffC@TrizCom.com

Jo Trizila, President

TrizCom PR

(972) 247-1369

Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Dillon Gage Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534103/IDS-of-Texas-Expands-Precious-Metals-Depository-to-Meet-Demand