31.01.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Invitation to Idorsia's full year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Invitation to Idorsia's full year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2018 on Thursday February 7, 2019, at 07:00 CET.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day:

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2019

Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (http://www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate).

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN: 22131676#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Invitation PDF (http://hugin.info/174259/R/2233083/878329.pdf)


Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via Globenewswire

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Hegenheimermattweg 91 Allschwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0363463438;



