Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, is joining forces with some other key urban mobility actors (insurance companies, car manufacturers, banks) in the framework of the CityMakers Program. Launched by Paris-based start-up accelerator Numa, this open innovation program brings together 19 mobility players including SMEs, start-ups and the City of Paris. It pursues a dual objective: identify obstacles to new forms of mobility while designing concrete solutions to overcome them.

Develop concrete and innovative solutions to urban mobility challenges

As part of the CityMakers Program, partner teams addressed six challenges, all linked to urban mobility. Europcar Mobility Group participated in the following three challenges:

"How to give Ile de France residents confidence that mobility, other than public transport and private cars, will become everyday options?" alongside MAIF, Shell, Modalizy, Mobeelity and the City of Paris.

alongside MAIF, Shell, Modalizy, Mobeelity and the City of Paris. "How might we improve mobility policy by analyzing vehicle traffic in the city?" alongside FLIT technologies, RCI Bank and Services, Shell and the City of Paris.

alongside FLIT technologies, RCI Bank and Services, Shell and the City of Paris. "How can we provide a smooth charging experience so that ridesharing drivers can better optimize their daily work?" alongside Renault Group, Mapstr, Marcel, Newmotion and Shell.

Concrete experiments were implemented for each of these challenges. For instance, the third challenge concerning ways to improve electric vehicle recharging systems inspired an idea for a "Station e•co": this electric recharging hub, located close to Place de la Bastille in Paris, is intended as a multi-serve site offering loaner cars for the day, vehicle maintenance, F&B service to optimize vehicle recharging time for users.

For more information: https://citymakers.io/hub

Europcar Mobility Group also participated in designing a "Mobility pass." This pass takes the form of a mobile app that can be used to pay for travel. The system is also intended to facilitate user mobility by putting forth environmentally-friendly means of transportation such as public transportation, car-, bicycle- and scooter-sharing, as well as carpooling. Following a phase of technical review, the solution has been tested by Europcar Mobility Group employees and MAIF Start Up Club employees between November 2018 and January 2019.

For more information: https://citymakers.io/maas-alternative

DemoDay: an immersive and participatory presentation of solutions developed by partner teams

DemoDay will take place on January 31, 2019 at the Théâtre des Merveilles. This key event harnesses the desire to present the full range of challenges through various activities.

Several round tables will be organized throughout the day to focus on alternative mobility issues. Participants in these "Mobility Talks" include Emmanuel Grégoire, First Deputy Mayor of Paris, and Jean-Louis Missika, Deputy Mayor in charge of urban planning, Greater Paris projects, economic development and attractiveness.

Jehan de Thé, Europcar Mobility Group Public Affairs Director will take the stage at 9:00 pm alongside Romain Liberge (MAIF) and Alexis Licha (Shell) for a 30-minute session on the subject: "Why is urban mobility becoming a strategic market fortraditional players in the fields of insurance, energy and vehicle rental?"

"At Europcar Mobility Group, we firmly believe in the need to develop alternative forms of mobility to best rise to the major urban mobility challenges and anticipate the needs and habits of tomorrow. For this to be possible, close collaboration among all stakeholders is a must. That is what our participation in the CityMakers Program is all about. We share the innovative spirit behind the initiative and are proud to be a CityMakers partner." Jehan de Thé, Public Affairs Director, Europcar Mobility Group.

The presentation space, known as the "Living Lab," will offer an opportunity to showcase the fruit of eight months of work by partner teams, all in an educational and participatory format. During this special event, Europcar Mobility Group will present the solutions developed together with the teams working on the challenges, specifically the Mobility pass, the urban infrastructure decision-making tool, and the "Station e•co" recharging hub.

