(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 28 January, 2019, the result of which is following a capital increase completed on January 10th - that SA SRIW and SA SOFIPOLE have jointly now 4,94% of the Company's voting rights, and have thus decreased its stake below the 5% threshold.

The statement dated 28 January 2019 notably includes the following information:

Purpose of the notification

Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by

A parent company or a person in control

Person subject to the notification requirement

SRIW SA Avenue Maurice Destenay 13, 4000 Liège

SOFIPOLE SA Avenue Maurice Destenay 13, 4000 Liège

Date of the transaction

January 10th, 2019

Threshold crossed (%)

Downward crossing of the 5% threshold

Denominator

A total of 18,640,535 voting rights

This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation Regulated information section: https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

