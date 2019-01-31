Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Goldplay Exploration's (TSXV: GPLY) (FSE: GPE) (OTCQB: GLYXF) President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca, is Interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

Goldplay owns a >250 sq. km exploration portfolio in the historical Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. Goldplay's current exploration focus includes surface exploration and drilling, with a resource update to follow at the advanced-stage San Marcial Project and follow up exploration program at the El Habal Project.

Marcio Fonseca, President and CEO, stated: "The San Marcial Project is one of Goldplay's top prospects in the Rosario Mining District and we continue to be very encouraged by the upside potential for expansion of the deposit. The exploration results on the 3.5 km mineralized trend, in the vicinity of the historic resource, show high quality targets delineated by the soil and rock sampling program. The 250 years of historical silver and gold production in the region, with several multi-million ounce historic silver mines nearby, support the exploration potential for new discoveries on the under-explored San Marcial concession."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.goldplayexploration.com.

