Generix Group - Third Quarter 2018/2019 Revenue: +9% of growth

Paris, France, January 31st, 2019

Revenue for Q3 2018/2019: +9%

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its 2018/2019 fiscal year.

Q3 Revenue 2018/2019: €19.4 million (up 9%)

Quarter ended

December 31 Change 9 months ended December 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2018 2017 2018 2017 SaaS 7 197 6 144 17% 20 588 17 594 17% Maintenance 4 741 4 755 0% 14 193 14 193 0% Licenses 1 034 989 5% 3 246 3 517 -8% Software revenues 12 972 11 888 9% 38 027 35 304 8% Consulting Services 6 421 5 961 8% 18 668 16 868 11% Revenues 19 393 17 849 9% 56 695 52 172 9%

With a turnover of €19.4 million, the Group announces a 9% organic growth over the past quarter, driven by the growth of its strategic Saas model.

The Group's revenue for the first 9 months of the fiscal year reached €56.7 million, representing a 9% organic growth.

New SaaS contracts Q3 2018/2019: €1.2 million

Quarter ended December 31 Var. Q2 2018 vs Q2 2017 9 months ended December 31 Var. 2018 vs 2017 Unaudited (K€) 2018 2017 2018 2017 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 242 1 612 -23% 3 723 3 146 18%

*New contracts expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), which emphasizes the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

Over the last quarter, the Group recorded €1.2 million in new business, back from 23% compared to the third quarter 2017, which was particularly high.

Over the first 9 months of the fiscal year, the Group announces an 18% growth, with €3.7 million in new signed contracts.

These new signatures, which are integrated with the Generix Supply Chain Hub platform, focus on the continued worldwide deployment of several major partners and on the gain of new customers in Europe.

Investments/Profitability

During the past quarter, the Group increased the participation in its subsidiary Generix Group North America from 70 to 100%, financed by the subscription of a medium-term loan of €3.2 million.

With the growth observed during the past quarter, the Group confirms the expected improvement in its turnover and Ebitda for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: April 29th, 2019 after the market closes

Revenues of the financial year 2018/2019

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 5,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group's 550 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, McKesson, Essilor, Bic and Ferrero in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C

Financial Information Contacts:

Generix Group - Ludovic Luzza - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 1 77 45 42 80 - lluzza@generixgroup.com

CM-CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr - Tel: +33 1 53 48 80 57 - stephanie.stahr@cmcic.fr

Attachment