Formation Group Plc - Final Results

Formation Group Plc

("Formation" or the "Company")

Final Results

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the annual result for the Company for the twelve month period to 31 August 2018.

The year ended 31 August 2018 saw Formation work on existing construction projects, but it did not initiate any new larger projects during the latter part of the year. The more cautious investment activity is predominantly due to the uncertainty of the UK economy, both before and after the 'Brexit' referendum. House prices in London, the Group's key market, have been volatile throughout the reporting period.

The Group spent much of the year completing existing projects, and revenues have increased this year from £37.011m in 2017 to £38.629m in 2018. Despite the increase in turnover and an operating profit prior to exceptional items of £0.034m, the Company has seen a loss for the year of £0.284m (2017 loss £0.152m) partly as a result of the inclusion of a provision of £0.318m in the balance sheet of Formation Construction Limited related to an accident on one of the Company's construction sites in 2015.

The Group is pleased with its investment in Proton Partners International Limited("PPI"). PPI has successfully opened a treatment centre in Wales with further centres nearing completion in the UK.

Every effort is being made to source further development and investment opportunities and the Group is continuing to seek out new opportunities.

The Group has added and will continue to add to its experienced base of construction personnel to drive the Company forward. I would like to thank all board members and staff for the enormous efforts and dedicated contributions they have made during the year. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in the Board and in my leadership as Chairman.

William O'Dea

Non-Executive Chairman

Consolidated income statement

For the year ended 31 August 2018

2018 2017 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Turnover 38,629 37,011 Cost of sales -37,674 -34,835 __________ __________ Gross profit 955 2,176 Administrative expenses -1,371 -2,283 __________ __________ Operating loss on ordinary activities before investment income, interest and taxation -416 -107 Finance income - -33 Finance costs - -12 Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account 450 - __________ __________ Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before exceptional items and taxation 34 -152 Exceptional item -318 - __________ __________ Loss on ordinary activities before taxation -284 -152 Taxation - - __________ __________ Loss for the year -284 -152 ________ ________ Attributable to: __________ __________ Equity holders of the parent -284 -152 ________ ________ Earnings per share From continuing operations before exceptional items Basic 0.08p (0.34)p From continuing operations after exceptional items Basic (0.64)p (0.34)p

Loss for the year (284) (152) ___________ ___________ Total comprehensive Income for the financial year (284) (152) __________ _________ Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Continued operations (284) (152) _________ _________ (284) (152) _________ _________

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 August 2018

2018 2017 £'000 £'000 Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 14 21 Investment Property

Investments 275

5,000 275

- __________ __________ 5,289 296 __________ __________ Current assets

Inventories

Debtors

156

9,949

1,406

7,525 Cash at bank and in hand 746 4,229 __________ __________ 10,851 13,160 __________ __________ Current liabilities Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year Creditors (5,878) (3,227) __________ __________ Total current liabilities (5,878) (3,227) Net current assets 4,973 9,933 __________ __________ Total assets less current liabilities 10,261 10,229 Provision for liabilities 318 - __________ __________ Net assets 9,945 10,229 __________ __________

Shareholders' funds Share capital 2,205 2,205 Share premium account 2,106 2,106 Capital redemption reserve 61 61 Share option reserve 22 22 Retained earnings 5,101 5,835 Fair value reserve 450 - __________ __________ Total shareholders' funds 9,945 10,229 __________ _________

The financial information contained in this statement has been extracted from the full audited accounts of the Company.

The Directors do not propose a dividend for the period reported.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

