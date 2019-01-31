Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - SLANG Worldwide (CSE: SLNG), a leading cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company, is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

SLANG, focused on acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers worldwide, used some of these proceeds of its IPO to add Organa Brands and Firefly to its diverse brand portfolio that includes some of the highest selling cannabis products of all time.

Peter Miller, Co-Founder and CEO, stated: "These transactions establish SLANG as a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis industry. We're on the frontier of one of the greatest opportunities in the history of consumer packaged goods."

Organa Brands is home to some of the world's largest consumer cannabis brands, including the ground-breaking O.penVAPE, launched in 2012. Organa Brands products are available in 10 US states, Canada, and Jamaica, with the company selling one of its products every 4 seconds.

Firefly develops premium portable vaporizers powered by world-class technology. Its Firefly 2 vaporizer is widely considered to be one of the leading premium dry herb vaporizers on the market and can be found today across 14 countries.

Billy Levy, Co-Founder and President, added: "We believe that the greatest value in the industry will be created by strong brands that are widely distributed, and our strategy reflects that belief. SLANG expects to compete at the highest levels in mature cannabis markets while maintaining minimal exposure to commodity cannabis production."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.slangworldwide.co, or email Peter Miller, CEO, at investors@slangworldwide.co.

