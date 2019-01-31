Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.: Cryptanite Marketplace Launches in Europe

ST. JULIAN'S, MALTA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp . (CSE: NITE, OTCQB: CRBTF, FRA: 98AA) is delighted to announce that on January 31, 2019 Cryptanite Ltd is launching the Cryptanite marketplace to users in Europe. The launch covers 27 countries across Europe, opening up the Cryptanite suite of services to cryptocurrency traders and investors in the region for the first time.

This European expansion is an exciting development for Cryptanite. Europe is home to some of the most influential centers of cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation, including Switzerland, Malta, and Estonia. The Vice President of the European Commission has previously underlined the commitment of the region to becoming a world leader in digital innovation.

Cryptanite recognizes the importance of the European markets in the cryptocurrency and wider commercial space and looks forward to welcoming new users in the region. The European launch follows the previous announcement that Cryptanite has established a legal entity in Malta.

Cryptanite is a peer-to-peer (P2P) token marketplace where people can buy and sell a variety of digital assets in direct blockchain-to-blockchain transactions. With the Cryptanite app, users can purchase cryptocurrencies and bundles and store them in locally-generated wallets. Expert-curated cryptocurrency bundles are also available within the application, allowing investors to easily diversify their cryptocurrency holdings.

Cryptanite is available to download on the Google Play Market and the Apple App Store. The app currently has 8 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Stellar (XLM), Ripple (XRP), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and will continue to add more digital assets and bundles. Cryptanite transforms the way people can own and exchange cryptocurrencies.

The European launch is another significant milestone in Cryptanite's ongoing expansion journey, following a series of recent new product launches, which include the CryptaKings tracking tool and ETF-type cryptocurrency bundles.

The full list of countries covered by Cryptanite's European launch are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer payment systems. Cryptanite's growing product line includes web and mobile apps, including credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets. Cryptanite is based in Colorado's Front Range. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com .

