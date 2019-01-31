MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys Announces Settlement in Patent Lawsuit with Janssen and Genmab

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that in its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech and Genmab A/S, the parties have settled the dispute. As a result of this, the parties to the dispute have agreed to drop the mutual claims related to this litigation.

On April 4, 2016 MorphoSys had filed a lawsuit in the United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement of U.S. Patent Number 8,263,746. In 2017, a second and a third patent with US Patent Numbers 9,200,061 and 9,758,590 were added to the lawsuit. MorphoSys had sought redress for alleged infringement by Janssen's and Genmab's daratumumab, a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma. MorphoSys is dismissing those claims and will not appeal from the previously-announced court order dated January 25, 2019. Janssen and Genmab are dismissing their counterclaims.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 29 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate, MOR208, has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has approximately 320 employees. More information at https://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies, including expectations regarding a settlement in a lawsuit of MorphoSys against Janssen Biotech and Genmab, A/S and expectations to drop the mutual claims related to this litigation. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys's expectations regarding a settlement in a lawsuit of MorphoSys against Janssen Biotech and Genmab, A/S and expectations to drop the mutual claims related to this litigation are incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activeties and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties and other risks as indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Alexandra Goller

Director Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski

Director Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534114/MorphoSys-Announces-Settlement-in-Patent-Lawsuit-with-Janssen-and-Genmab