A global survey to measure conviviality conducted with OpinionWay reveals a world increasingly less friendly.

Press release Paris, 31st January 2019

For several years Pernod Ricard has made "Creators of Conviviality" its vision and signature.

On February 1st, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO, will be launching on his LinkedIn account the first Pernod Ricard global corporate campaign, "Be a Convivialist." The campaign is a call to arms to encourage each of us to exercise more conviviality in a world that's becoming less and less like the one revealed in a global survey. The campaign, which was exclusively launched in China last week during the Chinese New Year celebrations, has already attained 32 million impressions on local social media channels

Today more than ever, conviviality seems to be in decline around the world

These were the findings of a global survey conducted by OpinionWay in 11 countries on 5 continents with nearly 11,500 respondents. The results will form the basis of the Group's 360° corporate campaign launch.

If 91% of those surveyed believe conviviality to be a source of well-being,

61% of them believe the world is less convivial than 5 years ago.

Most pessimistic are the French at 82%, followed by Germans at 73%.

More alarming, 67% of Millenials (18-34 years) regret meeting their friends less and less, due to social networks.

Today's champions of conviviality are Mexicans, followed in the Top 5 by Spain, Brazil, China and India. France does not appear in the Top 10.

Documentary film captures convivialists catching up around the world

As the campaign's centerpiece, Pernod Ricard is proud to unveil the documentary "The Power of Conviviality", directed by Elephant At Work, with a soundtrack from the famous electronic music band, French 79. Filmed without professional casting, it collates the vibrant testimonies of "real" people of all origins from around the world, evoking the importance of what conviviality means to them: shared moments they define as true and authentic, which are a source of honest joy.

The film crew traveled to 12 destinations around the world, recording everything from Millennials meeting in a karaoke bar in Shanghai, friends sharing a night out in Marseille, and guests of a chic dinner in New Orleans, to New Year's Eve in Berlin, a beach aperitif in Tulum (Mexico), a Brooklyn bar, and a wedding in Goa. Every occasion underlined the universal need these moments fulfil in a hyper-connected world where we no longer take the requisite time to meet in real life.

Pernod Ricard has collected this content on a dedicated platform*, www.theconvivialists.com, for everyone who would like to become a convivialist, that is, people who excel at being friendly, meeting people and sharing.

Visitors to theconvivialists.com will also be able to discover:

The portraits of each protagonist in the documentary;

A manifesto for a more convivial world;

The complete results of the OpinionWay study,

Editorial content that analyses mankind's need to be convivial.

Exclusive partnership with Vice

Pernod Ricard has partnered with Vice to promote and disseminate the conviviality campaign. "The Power of Conviviality" documentary will be promoted on several of the platform's social networks, especially in the United States, the United Kingdom and China. Moreover, with Vice's help Pernod Ricard is developing a series of reports from around the world by reporter Laurence Cornet and photographer Stéphane Lavoué (Niepce Award 2018), who is a portraitist for the New York Times, The Times in the UK, Le Figaro and Le Monde. They use their respective talents in the pursuit of conviviality, meeting people who are true ambassadors for sharing and authenticity within their communities.

Filmed over several months, the journey takes the reader to a small island in Ireland to discover the secrets of a legendary pub, meets a community of surfers lost between the Pacific and the Amazon in Colombia, on to Cuba, where friendliness is a true religion, to a strange kingdom in Italy, and to China among a community of women living on the steps of the Himalayas.

For Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO of Pernod Ricard, "There's a real yearning for connection and sharing in today's world. Convivialité is more than just a corporate value for Pernod Ricard, it's our raison d'être and it's proudly embodied every day by our 19,000 employees across the globe. This mindset echoes the lifelong motto of my grandfather Paul Ricard, who launched an invitation to all his employees to "make a new friend every day."

Focus: OpinionWay survey **: is our world convivial?

OpinionWay and Pernod Ricard surveyed 11,487 people in 11 countries (including France, Spain, Italy, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, India, China, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico) to measure conviviality around the world.

Overall, the results are a goldmine of insights:

Conviviality is good for you

91% of respondents view conviviality as a source of wellbeing

90% consider it as a moment of happiness

79% associate convivial moments with having a drink or a meal with relatives

Chinese respondents stand out, with 66% preferring dinner at a restaurant

- 78% of respondents consider their country to be convivial...

Top fives countries where respondents consider their country to be convivial: Mexico (92%) Spain (87%) Brazil (86%) India (84%) China (83%)



Europeans judge the conviviality of their countrymen harsly. Only 62% of French people think their country is conviviality, behind the United Kingdom (67%) and Germany (69%)

... but a majority of respondents admit that conviviality is declining in their country...

Nearly 60% consider their country to be less convivial than five years ago

This figure is particulary bad in France, where 76% of respondents reply that conviviality is in decline in their country, compared to 64% in Germany

Indians (57%) and Mexicans (52%) are the only nations that consider their country to be more convivial than five years ago

… And in the world.

A large majority of respondents (61%) think the world is less convivial than five years ago

The French are particularly pessimistic with 82% saying the world is less convivial than before, followed by 73% of Germans.

Electronic messaging has largely surpassed physical contact (phone calls, meeting up) as a means of interacting with friends...

63% of respondents use SMS or messaging platforms to contact relatives,

Top three countries for use of electronic messaging Brazil (83%) Mexico (80%) Spain (79%)



France is notable for its continued preference for oral communication, with 76% of respondents saying they prefer the phone.

- ... and most people think they will meet fewer new people in real life than five years ago (54%)

With the exception of the Chinese (70%) and Mexicans (60%) that think they meet their relatives more often.

- Streaming at home or a drink with friends?

77% of respondents worldwide admit to refusing to go out with friends because they wanted to stream a series or film at home.

Top 3: India (91%) Brazil (88%) South Africa (85%)



France remains steadfastly social, with a majority (51%) saying they have never made this choice.

Young people stand out: 87% of Millennials (18-34 years old) from all over the world have clearly made their choice and admit to giving in to the temptation of their screen instead of going out.

Clearly, conviviality is more at risk among these same Millenials, due to their growing attachment to the digital world.

Two-thirds of respondents confess to seeing less and less of their friends in real life.

64% admit to an addiction to technology, which they would like to curb.

60% say that social networks make their friendships more and more superficial.

28% of respondents admit they actually know less than a quarter of their contacts on Facebook, and only 46% say they know a majority of them.

China, India and Mexico stand out, with more than two-thirds of respondents saying they have never met more than half their social network friends.

*"In accordance with local regulation restrictions, this campaign will not be available in France, Iceland, some States in India, Indonesia, Poland, Russia, Turkmenistan or Uzbekistan."

** This study polled 11,487 respondents in 11 countries: France (1034), United Kingdom (1053), Germany (1058), Spain (1064), the USA (1051), Mexico (1052), Brazil (1051), India (1031), China (1050), Australia (1035), South Africa (1008). The interviews were carried out between the 26th of November and the 12th of December 2018. Each publication, entire or partial, must imperatively use the following denomination: OpinionWay Survey for Pernod Ricard" and no quote can be dissociated from this title. OpinionWay specifies that the margin of error of this research is between 1.5 and 3 points at most for each country sample. The research was carried out in compliance with ISO 20252.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well as Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,900 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker:RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

