Sandhills East Acquires Web Management Consultants Ltd.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills East has acquired Manchester-based website development and digital media agency Web Management Consultants Ltd. The purchase combines the strengths of both entities, which connect buyers and sellers of construction/plant, agriculture, and transportation assets across various media. With the acquisition, Web Management Consultants Ltd. will continue to provide its products and services to new and existing customers, with additional access to technologies that streamline advertising and increase exposure to buyers by industry.

Web Management Consultants Ltd. is a leading website developer, hosted service provider, and media agency in Europe with a particularly strong client base in the U.K. and Ireland. Its founder, Glyn Lewis, started the business in 2008, focusing on the specific needs of buyers and sellers in the construction/plant, agriculture, and transportation industries to grow its customer base locally and beyond.

The Sandhills Group, which includes both Sandhills East and Nebraska-based Sandhills Publishing, operates a portfolio of global brands that serve these core industries. These brands include: Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, MarketBook, Farm & Plant Buyers Guide, Farm Machinery Locator, Truck Locator, Plant Locator, Van Locator, MOMA Agri, TODO V.I., MaquinariaOP, tp-Business.fr, trucks-Business.fr, agri-Business.fr, TruckWorld.com.au, Truck Buy & Sell International, Transporter, Commercial Vehicle Dealer, Machinery Trader Resale Weekly, CercoCamion, Camion Super Market, Trattori Super Market, Cantierissimo Carrellistica, A Come Agricoltura, and Trasporto.

With the acquisition, Web Management Consultants Ltd. will leverage the global reach of Sandhills' back-end inventory management services and seamless online marketing tools to provide better exposure for the inventory listed on its clients' websites. Web Management Consultants will continue to serve existing customers and take on new business; it will also continue to operate out of Manchester, where Sandhills East is headquartered.

"Web Management Consultants Ltd. is an industry leader, providing top-notch websites and online marketing services to a substantial client base," said Sandhills Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed, noting that the acquisition is mutually beneficial for existing Web Management Consultants customers and existing Sandhills customers. "Combining forces provides sellers with better exposure and tools that improve operational efficiencies. At the same time, it provides buyers in these industries with easier access to the equipment they need."

About Sandhills East & Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills East is a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services are aimed at gathering, processing, and distributing information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing-we are the cloud.

