Publicis Groupe Completes Divestiture of Pharmaceutical Contract Commercialization and Sales Unit (PHS)

Altamont Capital Partners' purchase includes Touchpoint, PDI, Tardis Medical, PHrequency and CustomPoint Recruiting businesses

January 31, 2019 - Paris - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced that it has closed on the sale of its pharmaceutical contract sales and commercialization units under the banner of Publicis Health Solutions (PHS) to Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont). This business unit was placed under strategic review by Publicis Groupe in June 2018. The divestiture process was announced in October of the same year while the signing of the sale was completed before the end of 2018.

PHS, which was previously housed under Publicis Health, Publicis Groupe's healthcare solutions network, is a contract sales and commercialization organization that works with a range of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, and provides a suite of services through operating brands that include Touchpoint, PDI, Tardis Medical, PHrequency and CustomPoint Recruiting.

The creative, media, insights, digital, market access and consulting agencies under Publicis Health are unaffected by the sale and will continue to be led by Publicis Health CEO, Alexandra von Plato.

This divestment reinforces Publicis Groupe's focus on providing clients with the best healthcare-related consulting, data and technology offerings in support of their growth and digital transformation.

Petsky Prunier Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Publicis Groupe in connection with the sale.

