sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,231 Euro		+0,051
+4,28 %
WKN: A2DG69 ISIN: IT0005218752 Ticker-Symbol: MPIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,224
1,25
21:45
1,224
1,25
21:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA1,231+4,28 %