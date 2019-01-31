Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 tapped to support managed services and new cloud solutions for Motorola Solutions customers

Federos, provider of the industry's first software-defined operations platform for communications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, announced today that Motorola Solutions has purchased its service assurance software products, including Assure1 and Fusion1.

Motorola Solutions, a global leader in mission-critical communications, will use the Federos products to enhance its managed services operations.

The Federos platform provides integrated fault, performance, topology and service management with AIOps, machine learning and automation, enabling Motorola Solutions to simplify its global converged services environment, improve the accuracy and speed of its network operations center and implement cloud solutions that will enhance its ability to serve its global customer base.

"Federos allows our team to spend less time figuring out why an event occurred and how to fix it, which means we can focus on delivering innovating new services to meet our customers' evolving business needs, such as cloud-based platforms to deliver text, photo and video information for improved situational awareness," said Glenn Graves, vice president of Global Centralized Managed Support Services for Motorola Solutions.

"We are honored to have Motorola Solutions select Federos to efficiently provide numerous technical benefits that will be realized by streamlining and automating its managed services operations environment," said David Knight, CEO, Federos. "Our platinum certified partner, Eirteic, will be handling the global deployment of Assure1 and Fusion1. We look forward to helping Motorola Solutions realize the advantages of a software-defined operations platform and the many benefits that has for meeting customers' service expectations both today and into the future."

Federos' solutions are built on scalable and open platforms, providing unified service assurance, machine learning and service automation capabilities. Specifically:

Assure1 provides machine learning using historical and real-time data to quickly and accurately pinpoint and automatically resolve the root cause of service impacting events.

Fusion1 provides workflow automation and contextual visualization that allows customers to integrate business data from multiple cross discipline systems, such as order management, Service Level Management (SLA) reporting, performance, availability, configuration and topology information.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

About Federos

Federos software defined service operations platform provides unified fault, performance, topology, root cause analysis, and service level management in a single scalable solution. Federos' multi-tenant platforms use an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and Virtus, use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

