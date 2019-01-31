Brixmor Property Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) will replace Vectren Corp. (NYSE: VVC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 6. S&P 500 constituent CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is acquiring Vectren in a deal expected to be completed on or about February 1 pending final conditions.Brixmor Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Retail REITs Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices