31.01.2019 | 23:33
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Brixmor Property Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) will replace Vectren Corp. (NYSE: VVC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 6. S&P 500 constituent CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is acquiring Vectren in a deal expected to be completed on or about February 1 pending final conditions.

Brixmor Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Retail REITs Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2019 PR Newswire