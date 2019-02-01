LatinFinance reveals winners of 2018 Deals of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance unveiled its 2018 Deals of the Year Awards in New York on Thursday, at an exclusive awards dinner recognizing stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean.
LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the pre-eminent marker of excellence in the industry, determined by LatinFinance's editors based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.
Brazil's state-owned energy company, Petrobras, led the way with awards in three categories, while Mexico and Bank of America Merril Lynch took home two awards each.
For more information about the 2018 Deals of the Year Awards and the winners, visit www.latinfinance.com/dealsoftheyear.
Winning transactions and institutions
LatinFinance congratulates the following winners of its 2018 Deals of the Year Awards. Click a winner name to read more about it.
Bond House of the YearCiti
Corporate High-Grade Bond of the YearPeru LNG
Corporate High-Yield Bond of the YearTecpetrol
Corporate Issuer of the YearPetrobras
Corporate Liability Management of the YearPetrobras
Cross-Border M&A Deal of the YearEnel Americas
Domestic M&A Deal of the YearInRetail
Equity Follow-On of the YearSQM
Equity House of the YearGoldman Sachs
Financing Innovation of the YearCELSE
Initial Public Offering of the YearPagSeguro
Investment Bank of the YearBank of America Merril Lynch
Law Firm of the Year: AndesGarrigues
Law Firm of the Year: ArgentinaBruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi
Law Firm of the Year: BrazilPinheiro Neto
Law Firm of the Year: Latin AmericaCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Law Firm of the Year: MexicoCreel
Local Currency Deal of the YearProvince of Buenos Aires
M&A House of the YearBank of America Merril Lynch
Private Equity Deal of the YearOHL
Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the YearPemex
Restructuring of the YearOi
Sovereign Bond of the YearMexico
Sovereign Issuer of the YearDominican Republic
Sovereign Liability Management of the YearMexico
Structured Financing of the YearEnergias del Valle de Mexico II
Syndicated Loan of the YearPetrobras
Trade Financing of the YearSuzano Papel e Celulose
Selection process
LatinFinance's editorial team carried out a comprehensive review of financial markets activities over the prior year's judging period, examining the progress and innovations that took place and identifying the landmark transactions as well as the borrowers, banks and law firms that made them happen.
Awardees were selected by the editors of LatinFinance, taking into account the size, complexity, innovative elements, market significance and execution of each transaction. Each decision followed an extensive consultation process with a range of industry experts.
Deals that took place between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018, were eligible.
2019 Deals of the Year nominations
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
