LafargeHolcim has closed the divestment of Holcim Indonesia with the disposal of its entire shareholding of 80.6 percent in Holcim Indonesia to Semen Indonesia for an enterprise value of USD 1.75 billion, on a 100 percent basis.

The proceeds from this transaction significantly improve the Net debt to Recurring EBITDA ratio by 0.2 with the target of 2 times or less to be achieved by the end of 2019 (*).

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

(*) before IRFS 2016.

