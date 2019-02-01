Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, announced today that they have relocated their head office after being accepted into the new Toronto location of a well-known global incubator program.

"As we thought about the next phase of growth for our company, and the specific challenges ahead, we had no hesitations about jumping on this opportunity," said Russ Patterson, Spacefy's new CEO.

"Working in this environment is already helping us to accelerate. We are surrounded by dozens of other early stage businesses here in our Toronto location, plus we have a larger global network that we can tap into. That should prove extremely helpful as we think about expansion into Europe and beyond. We only moved in a few weeks ago, and the access to additional mentors, advisors, and investors is already paying dividends. And I like what it's doing for our culture. The sense of urgency here is palpable and infectious. This is exactly what we were hoping to find."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

