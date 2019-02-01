Swedish Police Authority Becomes the First European National Police Force to Join the Axon Network

One-thousand Axon body cameras to be deployed following 18-month field trial

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the Swedish Police Authority has contracted with Axon Public Safety Germany SE, a subsidiary of Axon, for a roll out of 1,000 Axon body cameras. The initial order will include 950 Axon Body and 50 Axon Flex cameras. This order was received and shipped in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition to the body camera order, the force will also deploy Axon Commander, Axon's on-premises data management solution. The software will also be integrated with Milestone Systems' world-leading open platform XProtect IP video management software, so that all video evidence captured by the Swedish Police Authority can be seamlessly managed.

"We are excited to have the first European national police force on the Axon network," says Ronald Richardson, Axon Country Manager Sweden. "Axon's body cameras offer law enforcement around the globe technology to enhance transparency and trust in their communities. Rolling out Axon Body and Axon Flex cameras will allow the Swedish Police Authority to more efficiently collect evidence so they can better serve and protect their communities."

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 325,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 211,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at https://uk.axon.com/ or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 150,000 sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com . For more news and viewpoints visit our microsite: The Milestone Post .

