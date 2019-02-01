Ability to identify novel bacterial strains based on functional traits at speeds and volumes never previously seen

Partners will be able to create and build tailored, proprietary culture collection with previously unknown microbes

Applications across industries consumer health, food, animal health and agriculture

Biomillenia, a company focused on restoring a robust and resilient microbiota, announced today the launch of its microbiome culture collection service. By applying its proprietary microbiome-on-a-chip technology platform to identify previously uncultured bacteria, Biomillenia is able to build a highly diverse culture collection from single cells from any natural sample (animals, plants, humans and or from soil and sea water).

Biomillenia's microbiome-on-a-chip technology contains more than 100 million parallel picoliter-size droplets, enabling a much higher diversity of live bacterial species that can grow to clonal populations than standard microbiology methods. In addition to unbiased culture collection services, partners have the option to include phenotypic selection, effectively screening for novel bacterial strains with desired traits. Biomillenia is able to screen up to 100 million microbes in parallel in a two milliliter culture volume in 7-10 days, whereas traditional culture methods would take approximately 3 years in 10,000 liter reaction volume.

"The microbiome is a vast natural pool of mostly undiscovered microbes that can be leveraged across several industries, including agriculture, animal health, food and consumer health. We are supporting companies in these sectors by providing access to our microbial culture collection services and state of the art microbe isolation and sequencing technologies," said Dirk Loeffert, Ph.D., CEO of Biomillenia. "We have already seen several new partners sign up to build culture collections in healthcare and consumer health. This is a very encouraging start to our new service offering."

Dr. Loeffert will be attending at the 4th Annual North America Microbiome Congress in Washington DC on 6th February. If you are interested in discussing the microbiome culture collection service, please contact d.loeffert@biomillenia.com

About Biomillenia

Biomillenia harnesses smart microbes to restore the body's healthy balance and help prevent lifestyle diseases. Using its proprietary technology platform, the company is able to isolate strains of beneficial microbes based on their functional traits at speeds and in volumes that to date have not been feasible. Biomillenia's core strategy is to incorporate these smart microbes into consumer or therapeutic products targeting skin, women infant, immune and digestive health.

Biomillenia also offers its smart microbe platform to leading industry players to replace traditional chemicals in agricultural and animal health products. The company was founded on research emanating from the laboratories of its scientific founders at the Broad Institute, Harvard University and École Supérieure de Chimie Industrielles de Paris (ESPCI). The company is based in Romainville, France.

