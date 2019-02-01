Data complements previously published results showing activity of NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the full publication by Bartneck et al. [Cell Mol Gastroenterol Hepatol 2019; 7:371-390, link] of a series of experiments exploring the potential of CCL2 inhibition in liver cancer with mNOX-E36, a rodent version of NOXXON's human CCL2 inhibitor NOX-E36. In a mouse model of hepatocellular cancer, researchers found that treatment with mNOX-E36 inhibited the infiltration of tumor-associated macrophages, which resulted in profound changes of the tumor microenvironment, reduced pathogenic vascularization, and reduced liver tumor volume. The article was also highlighted in an accompanying editorial commentary by Avila Berasain (link).

The preclinical results suggest that blocking the recruitment of macrophages in the liver with an anti-CCL2 molecule such as NOX-E36 is a promising mechanism for the treatment of hepatocellular cancer, which in addition to previously published data on pancreatic cancer (Lazarus et al., Ann Surg Oncol, 2017. 24 (suppl 1): p. S100) is the second solid tumor for which monotherapy activity of mNOX-E36 has been demonstrated. The authors conclude that "the clear link between CCR2+ macrophages and pathogenic tumor vascularization supports the exploration of combination therapies (e.g., combining CCR2 or CCL2 inhibition with conventional HCC treatment modalities), and with novel PD1-directed immunotherapies."

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. The company initiated preparations for an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company's second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Disclaimer

Contacts:

