1 February 2019
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Events in February
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum, and other members of the management team will present at upcoming investor conferences in February.
LSX World Congress
Date: February 5, 2019
Presentation Time: 14.05 - 14.20 Greenwich Mean Time
Venue: etc.venues St Paul's, 200 Aldersgate, London
Lond Capital - Mid Small Cap Forum-Europe
Date: February 6, 2019
Venue: Baur au Lac Hotel, Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
BIO CEO and Investor Conference
Date: February 11-12, 2019
Presentation Time: 15.00 - 15.15 Eastern Standard Time
Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York City, USA
Lond Capital - Mid Small Cap Forum-Asia
Date: February 20, 2019
Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Hong Kong
For more information, please contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)
Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
Media Relations
Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
About Immunicum AB (publ)Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)
