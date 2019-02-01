Press Release

1 February 2019

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Events in February

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum, and other members of the management team will present at upcoming investor conferences in February.

LSX World Congress

Date: February 5, 2019

Presentation Time: 14.05 - 14.20 Greenwich Mean Time

Venue: etc.venues St Paul's, 200 Aldersgate, London

Lond Capital - Mid Small Cap Forum-Europe

Date: February 6, 2019

Venue: Baur au Lac Hotel, Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

BIO CEO and Investor Conference

Date: February 11-12, 2019

Presentation Time: 15.00 - 15.15 Eastern Standard Time

Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York City, USA

Lond Capital - Mid Small Cap Forum-Asia

Date: February 20, 2019

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Hong Kong

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





