Net Insight AB: Net Insight signs key Sye agreement for live streaming

The Net Insight Sye solution enables the customer to create a broadcast grade user experience. Delivery to the customer includes synchronized, ultra-low latency streaming with fast channel changes, seamless ad insertion, network time shift and support for distribution across multiple content delivery networks.

The customer's deployment of the Sye solution is expected to start in the first quarter 2019. The short-term financial impact for Net Insight is limited since revenue mainly is variable and tied to end-consumer streaming volumes. There are no volume commitments, however Net Insight has a positive view on the possible returns.

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 am CET on February 1, 2019.

