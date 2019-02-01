KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for green and accessible Generation Park Y office tower in Warsaw, Poland

KONE Corporation, press release, February 1, 2019

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply elevators, escalators and advanced people flow solutions to the Generation Park Y high-rise under construction at the Rondo Daszynskiego roundabout in Warsaw, Poland. The development is set to receive LEED Platinum environmental certification as well as the International WELL Building Institute's WELL certificate and the Integration Foundation's Building without Barriers certificate, awarded respectively to buildings that support the wellbeing of the people working there as well as accessibility for both employees and visitors.

KONE will supply the high-rise with two KONE MonoSpace 700 elevators, two KONE MiniSpace high-rise elevators, 12 KONE MiniSpace double-deck elevators and three KONE TravelMaster M110 escalators. The KONE Destination Control System will optimize elevator performance to minimize waiting times, while the performance of all the vertical transport equipment in the tower will be monitored using the KONE E-Link remote monitoring system. KONE InfoScreens will provide a quick and easy way to deliver multimedia information inside the elevators and improve guidance inside the building.

"Vertical transportation is crucial for skyscraper buildings such as Generation Park Y. We wanted to be sure that the elevators will provide good flow for people and excellent parameters for energy efficiency," said Rafal Stoparczyk, project manager at the Skanska office unit in Poland.

Generation Park consists of three buildings, two mid-rise - one existing and one under construction - as well as the high-rise that is currently under construction. The office tower that KONE is equipping will rise to around 140 meters and 38 floors and is expected to be used by some 5,000 people.

"We want to provide the best people flow experience for everyone who works in or visits the building, and it is a real pleasure to contribute to the accessibility of the Generation Park Y office tower with our advanced people flow solutions," said Thomas Hinnerskov, executive vice president, KONE Central and North Europe.

Skanska office unit is the main developer and Skanska construction unit is the general contractor of the development. The building was designed by JEMS Architekci studio.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Photo: Skanska

