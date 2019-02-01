CIGNEX Datamatics Partners With Automation Anywhere to Strengthen Their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Capabilities

The partnership will strengthen their industry based consulting capabilities for flexible & scalable delivery of automation solutions

LIVONIA, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, leading provider of Open Source, Cloud & Automation technology solutions & services announced today that it has partnered with Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Cognitive Robotic Process Automation & Digital Workforce Platform. The partnership will focus on delivering automation consulting and implementation services across North America & South East Asia.

Organizations today are looking to implement smarter processes across multiple business units to increase collaboration and productivity. By partnering with Automation Anywhere, CIGNEX Datamatics aims to further strengthen their track record of successful delivery by automating front & back offices tasks or processes, thus enabling organizations to save time and cost.

Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics said, "We have worked across industries helping our customers achieve digital transformation through diverse business applications. Automating these applications through cutting-edge platforms like Automation Anywhere is the logical next course for us. We look forward to working with Automation Anywhere to deliver superior customer experience & operational efficiency to our customers."

"Enterprise adoption of automation is growing at a rapid pace. With the addition of CIGNEX Datamatics to our ecosystem, our aim is to leverage their expertise to help more customers automate business processes and enable human workers to focus on activities that truly require human ingenuity," said Anubhav Saxena, Executive VP, Partnerships, Strategy & Operations, Automation Anywhere.

CIGNEX Datamatics has invested in RPA since 2016 & built a COE of 30+ RPA professional to solve customer challenges from process identification, architecture design to workflow orchestrations.

About CIGNEX Datamatics (www.cignex.com)

CIGNEX Datamatics is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud & Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions that enable organizations achieve unparalleled results.

About Automation Anywhere (www.automationanywhere.com)

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform on which organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that works side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work. 1400+ organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs.

