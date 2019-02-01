The Spanish government has proposed a Royal Decree with new self-consumption regulation which is expected to be approved in March or April. According to the new rules, power surpluses may be shared with other consumers or fed to the grid.From pv magazine Spain. After approving new technical and administrative rules for electricity self-consumption in December, the Spanish government has opened a public consultation - until next Friday - on a Royal Decree containing the provisions. The proposal includes a form of self-consumption that does not involve surplus energy being fed into the grid, in ...

