ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Total Voting Rights and Capital

This announcement is made in replacement of the Total Voting Rights and Capital

announcement (Reference ID: PIV 956291) released at 16:02 on January 31, 2019.

In the announcement submitted to market at 16:02 on January 31, 2019 regarding

the total voting rights and capital, the date was incorrectly stated. It is

corrected below.



Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 31stJanuary 2019, consists of 4,452,802,580 A shares and 3,745,486,731 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 31stJanuary 2019 is 8,198,289,311 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 and as such, the above figures include shares purchased by Royal Dutch Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.

