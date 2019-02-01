Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Fluence Corporation: An impressive Q4 (73% y-o-y organic revenue growth) saw Fluence deliver on its FY18 target. Demand for its higher-margin smart product solution (SPS) remains strong with revenues expected to "at least' double y-o-y in FY19. Its target of EBITDA breakeven by Q419 is reaffirmed and our profit forecasts are largely unchanged. With $38m of net cash and growing evidence of execution, we believe investors can now focus on the long-term growth story.ISIN: AU000000FLC5

