Edison Investment Research - Electronics & Electrical Equipment - discoverIE Group: discoverIE has reported a strong Q3 trading update, with group organic revenue growth of 10% year-on-year, up from the 7% reported in H119. Demand was strong across both divisions and recent acquisitions are making good progress. With trading in line with management expectations, we make no change to forecasts, but highlight that if growth remains as strong in Q4, we see potential for earnings upgrades.ISIN: GB0000055888

