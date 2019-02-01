Hottest earring trends straight from 3FJ

From classic hoops to festive chandelier earrings, Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March has it all

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement-making, quirky and colourful are among the earring styles that would likely sizzle come Fall/Winter. Buyers who want first dibs on the most attention-grabbing collections for the new season only need to visit Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March (3FJ) to stay updated on the latest ear candy iterations.

"3FJ is known for its high concentration of design talent in the fashion jewellery and accessories space. This is one B2B fair that stands out for bringing together so many creative businesses in one place," notes Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia, an Informa plc company. "Buyers looking to source for the must-have earrings of Fall/Winter 2019-2020 need look no further than 3FJ."

3FJ will be held from February 27 to March 2 in Halls 3 and 6 of the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). The B2B show is anticipated to draw about 300 exhibitors and attract 6,000-plus buyers from more than 90 countries and regions.

Hoops and Loops

3FJ exhibitors are giving classic hoops a touch of edginess by adding accents, details and metal finishes that can make their wearers stand out. Dongguan Chengfen Jewelry Co Ltd is introducing three-tone satin-finish twisted multi-hoop earrings for a more voluminous look, in addition to basic hoops -- plain or studded with crystals -- and clip-ons.

Emrusa Jewellers is nailing it with hoops adorned with gemstone pendants. One of the manufacturer's exceptional designs is a pair of C-earrings embellished with stone discs that appear to be "floating" on the hoops.

Graceful Movement



Dangle, drop and chandelier earrings are loved because they have the power to jazz up every look. They gently sway with the wearer's movements, and are available in various options from pure metal clusters to sets embellished with crystals, stones and pearls. Check out Guangzhou Jewelry Swordsman's charming creations, which include animal print-like danglers in earthy tones, multi-tier triangles and long drops of twisted metal adorned with stones.

Playful Colours

Earrings in bright and cheerful colours are a perfect foil to the muted tones of fall and winter. Expect to find ear candies in various styles and sizes in vivid shades of pink, turquoise, yellow and green at 3FJ.

Product Photography

Meanwhile, 3FJ exhibitors may avail themselves of free product photography and video services onsite through the show's partnership with Picup Media, the company behind GemLightbox. Specifically designed for jewellery photography, GemLightbox features a turntable that allows one to capture 360-degree product views using a mobile phone. Users may directly upload the videos and photos on their social media channels and share their product stories instantaneously.

Picup Media is the Official Product Photo Partner for the 2019 editions of Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fairs -- March & September, and the June and September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fairs.

About UBM Asia's jewellery fairs

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March (3FJ) is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816009/GZ_Keep_Long_Co_Ltd.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816010/Guangzhou_Jewelry_Swordsman_Imp.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816011/Dongguan_Chengfen_Jewelry_Co_Ltd.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470744/UBM_Logo.jpg