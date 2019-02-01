HH Global recognised by Support the Goals

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced that its support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been recognised by the Support the Goals initiative.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals are a plan to end poverty, extreme inequality, and climate change by 2030 through the contribution of actions to elicit change. Support the Goals, has awarded a three-star rating to HH Global. Stars are awarded based on the public demonstration of plans, commitments, actions, and progress towards the achievement of the SDGs.

In 2018 HH Global launched its "Innovation with Purpose" strategy - a triad approach to support the UN SDGs, develop innovative solutions, and foster the involvement of its employees, clients, and suppliers. This strategy has been implemented with the signing of the UN Global Compact, association with NGOs including Canopy, and the commitment to measure and achieve sustainability targets for the 2019 fiscal year.

"We are pleased with the recognition. We built our "Innovation with Purpose" strategy to include support of the goals," stated Kevin Dunckley, Chief Digital and Innovation officer. "The promotion of innovative approaches to making more responsible choices for our clients is at the heart of what we do for our clients every day. Our clients have taken notice of our position as the leader in sustainable marketing execution. We are included as a partner with the opportunity to showcase our innovative approach."

This recognition follows HH Global's achievement of the Green Supply Chain award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive as well as a short-list for the 2019 edie Sustainability awards.

In a practical demonstration of commitment, HH Global recently celebrated the milestone of 1,000 employees in the business with the donation of the planting of 1,000 trees. Working with non-profit organization One Tree Planted, the trees will be planted in California as part of a major project to reforest after the devastating wildfires, which destroyed more than 1.3 million acres of forests.

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1000 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

