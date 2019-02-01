Infobip Helps Digital Marketers Optimize Messaging Using Oracle Responsys

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global communications platform for businesses and Silver Level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it's helping digital marketers optimize their dialogue with efficient Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS using Oracle Responsys cross-channel marketing.

Businesses can choose an optimal partner for dialogue based on the clients' preferences on type of communication, delivery rate and location. The dialogue can be of transactional nature (i.e., bank account statements, code verifications, shipping and order confirmations) or promotional nature (i.e., special sales offers, coupon incentives or holiday offers).

Based on the client's preferences, an ideal partner is chosen when a confirmation and sales acquisition process is completed within less than a minute.

"Businesses that choose Infobip will benefit from our global reach of more than 190 countries, our competitive market and delivery rates, and our performance. Through our collaboration with Oracle Responsys, we will continue to help businesses achieve their marketing goals, reaching customers and clients around the world," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

Oracle Responsys is part of Oracle Marketing Cloud, an integrated portfolio of B2B and B2C applications that empowers marketers to deliver compelling, consistent and connected customer experiences that help drive sales and increase brand loyalty. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Oracle Marketing Cloud provides contextually informed, personalized experiences at scale and in real-time so marketers can reach customers wherever they are, and however, they choose to engage.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering an in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized is the latest version of Oracle's partner program that provides partners with tools to better develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN Specialized offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to differentiate through Specializations. Specializations are achieved through competency development, business results, expertise and proven success. To find out more visit http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Contact: Tina Loncaric, Global Public Relations Director, Infobip, Tel: +385-99-4699-343, tina.loncaric@infobip.com