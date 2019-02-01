Bioadhesive Market to be Worth US$736.0 Mn by 2024; Rising at a CAGR of 12.90% due to Increasing End-use Industries: TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioadhesive market has a highly consolidated vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research, in a recently published report. Adhesive Research, 3M, Adhbio, Cryolife, Meredian Holdings Group, and Ecosynthetix are the top companies working in the global bioadhesive market.

A key strategy developed by players in the global bioadhesive market to outshine their rivals is product improvement along with expanding manufacturing capacity. They are seen focusing hard on delivering highly efficient products and expansion of manufacturing product portfolio to steal a march over competitors. Regulating costs with delivering quality services is a key strategy of most business present in the global bioadhesive market.

According to experts from Transparency Market Research, the global bioadhesive market is expected to gain revenue worth US$736.0 mn by the end of 2024. Experts project this growth to occur at a promising CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Request a Sample of Global Bioadhesive Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5654

Among the various consumers in the market, growing demand from paper and packaging industry is expected to boost the global bioadhesive market. This is because of increasing uptake of animal-based bioadhesive in packaging process. Region wise, Europe is expected to be leading the global bioadhesive market in the coming years. This is attributed to flourishing construction industry in the region and also rising furniture and wood works industries.

High Adoption of Animal-based Bioadhesive in Several End-use Industries to Fuel Market

Bioadhesives are natural polymeric material which are mainly used as an adhesive for binding two separate materials. This natural polymeric material exhibits property in building durable interface between hard and soft materials. Such characteristics makes the bioadhevives different from conventional synthetic adhesives. Bioadhesives are mostly made of carbohydrates (starch) and proteins (gelatin). This type of adhesive is highly applicable in the area of medicine which includes tissue and body skin joining. However, increasing implementation of stringent regulations against petroleum-based fuel, rising demand for eco-friendly and bio-based adhesives, and rapid incorporation of technology in research and development activities are factors driving the global bioadhesive market.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=5654

Furthermore, bioadhesive can be found in the form of either plant-based bioadhesives or animal-based bioadhesives. Increasing demand from healthcare and medical industry for closing wounds and surgeries, rising demand from packaging and paper industry, and growing construction industry are fueling the global bioadhesive market. Apart from this, rising awareness about sustainable packaging material based on biological sources, growing demand for flexible and specialty packaging, and increasing demand from food and beverages industry for packing frozen food are boosting the global bioadhesive market. The raw materials of bioadhesive such as starch, soy, and corn are extremely environment-friendly, and thus bioadhesive helps in saving the environment. Such property augments demand in the global bioadhesive market.

Weaker Properties of Few Bioadhesive Hinders Growth of Global Bioadhesive Market

A few challenges hindering the growth of the global bioadhesive market are high incompatibility between demand and supply and weaker properties of some of the bioadhesives. Nonetheless, the persistent demand from construction industry and growing adoption of animal-based bioadhesives are expected to help overcome these challenges in the near future.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=5654

The review is based on a market research report by TMR, titled, "Bioadhesive Market (Source - Plant-based and Animal-based; End User - Paper and Packaging, Construction, Wood Works and Furniture, Medical, and Personal Care) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

The segmentation of global bioadhesive market is based on:

Global Bioadhesive Market, by Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

Global Bioadhesive Market, by End User

Paper and Packaging

Construction

Wood Works and Furniture

Medical

Personal Care

Global Bioadhesive Market, by region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

New Zealand

ASEAN

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Browse Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Electronic Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronic-adhesives-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronic-adhesives-market.html Construction Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/construction-adhesive-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/construction-adhesive-market.html High performance Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-adhesives-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact:

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com